Colder, windier conditions ease further Wednesday

Temperatures warm even more for Wednesday, with rain chances coming soon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures continue to climb well above normal, with more comfortable conditions likely today.

Clouds will be thin to start the day, but they should increase over the next several hours into tonight. Temperatures are starting off warmer despite those fairly clear skies, and the warmer start facilitates a warmer finish in the upper 40s for most. Winds should stay fairly consistently lighter today.

A few isolated showers are possible Thursday, but the better chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday. A few tenths of an inch of rain could fall with this period of activity. Temperatures hang around on either side of 50 degrees for both of these days, with lows in the 40s.

Our warm-up reaches its peak on Saturday, as temperatures could reach near 60 degrees for some. Dry conditions likely start off the weekend, but more rain becomes likely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to wrap it up. Another few tenths of an inch of rain during this time looks likely. Temperatures stay mild despite the rain and clouds, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Travel shouldn’t be much of an issue outside of the wet roadways that come with this rain. Wintry precipitation looks unlikely during the busiest Christmas travel periods in our area.

Temperatures turn colder toward the middle of next week, but there’s no sign of extremely cold air returning anytime soon.

Temperatures turn even warmer today.
Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
Temperatures turn warmer again today.
