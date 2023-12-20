Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Mahaska County

(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in a backyard mixed-species flock in Mahaska County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday.

While HPAI is not a public health concern for humans, it is a highly contagious, viral disease that is often fatal among domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture listed the following signs to look out for in birds:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge, contaminating dust and soil.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recommends flock owners prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report cases of sick birds or unusual deaths among birds to state or federal officials.

Possible cases should be reported immediately to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Experts said it remains safe to eat poultry products.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say
Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
When a woman from Alaska saw her beloved dog come face-to-face with a young moose, she did...
Woman scolds moose with ‘mom-voice’ to prevent it from attacking her dog

Latest News

Extremism experts say Trump’s rhetoric resembles the language that white supremacist shooters...
Trump defends controversial comments about immigrants poisoning the nation’s blood at Iowa rally
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
Des Moines zoo adds new animals, including Amur tiger