Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday

Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a quiet December day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Overnight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with warm temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will stay very warm Thursday through Christmas with highs in the 50s. There is also a chance for rain showers on Friday. Another chance for rain is expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Marshalltown house fire caused by air fryer
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Police say a single-engine Cessna C-172 crashed into powerlines and burst into flames in...
Pilot, 2 passengers killed after plane crashes into powerlines and ignites brush fire
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

Latest News

Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
Temperatures turn warmer again today.
Still breezy for Tuesday, warmer air and rain chances approach
Temperatures turn warmer again today.
First Alert Forecast
Rising temperatures and holiday rain showers
Rising temperatures and holiday rain showers