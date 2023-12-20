Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a quiet December day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Overnight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with warm temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will stay very warm Thursday through Christmas with highs in the 50s. There is also a chance for rain showers on Friday. Another chance for rain is expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

