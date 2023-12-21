Cloudier, warmer, and sometimes wetter weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm and increasingly moist air is on the way, leading to occasional rounds of rainfall over the next several days.

Temperatures today are starting off rather mild for this time of year, with readings in the upper 30s or close to 40. With clouds around, we stayed warmer overnight, but it’ll make for a slow climb to today’s highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. An isolated shower or two is possible today, but the better chance for rain holds off until tonight.

That batch of precipitation arrives a good deal after dark, and it could make for a wet start to Friday. It exits by around lunchtime, giving some dry time afterward. Areas of fog could develop as moisture increases, though, and may hang around after the rain leaves. Highs reach the 50s again on Friday.

The warmest air arrives this weekend, with highs pushing into the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should be generally dry, with maybe a few areas of fog hanging around. Rain chances really pick up Saturday night into Sunday, providing some wet times as Christmas Eve goes on. Additional rounds of rainfall are possible through Christmas Day, so plan on wet weather when heading to any Christmas celebrations.

Wider regional travel will also feature a lot of wet weather, with the nearest wintry weather well to the west in the western half of Nebraska and the Dakotas. If traveling that direction, plan on adjustments to cope with that potential.

Shower chances continue into the middle of next week, with many areas finishing this extended active period with an inch or more of rainfall total.

