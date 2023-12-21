FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening

The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.(FDA/AutoGenomics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a tool that uses genetic testing to help assess whether certain people are at risk of developing opioid-use disorder.

The Autogenomics Avert D Test is meant for adults considering a short-term course of oral opioid pain medication, such as after a planned surgical procedure.

It uses a cheek swab sample to analyze 15 genetic markers involved in the brain’s reward pathways and associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who have no previous use of opioids, and patients must consent to the test.

It is not meant for those who are being treated for chronic pain.

An FDA spokesperson said the test information should be used as part of a complete clinical evaluation and risk assessment, and should not be used alone to make treatment decisions.

Some experts said they are wary about the use of the test in clinical practice and what they say are its limitations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy
Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
This council is meant to be heard and valued. They will be engaging in community events and...
Ottumwa accepting applications for City Youth Council
Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
Warmer temperatures begin on Wednesday
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Mahaska County

Latest News

According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed several and injured about 30 others, and the...
Czech Police say people killed in Prague shooting
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway