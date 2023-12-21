Ottumwa accepting applications for City Youth Council

This council is meant to be heard and valued. They will be engaging in community events and communicating with one another to better the community.(Randall Gimm)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Ottumwa teenagers can now apply to be part of the city’s new youth council.

The city wants to hear from teens while giving them the chance to make changes and improve their community. The program is designed for students in grades 9 through 12.

The city hopes the council will represent Ottumwa’s diversity while sharing their perspectives. Meetings will be held twice a month during the school year and monthly during the summer. Students will also get to plan and host community events of their choice.

We asked Ottumwa council member Cara Galloway what an opportunity like this would have meant for her as a teenager.

“I didn’t feel like a part of my community. I think it would have given me that sense of connection and purpose in my community on a larger scale. Adults wanted to hear what I had to say but not only wanted to hear it but valued what we wanted as youth in our community”.

The deadline to apply is January 12th. Interviews will begin the following week with the goal of having 5 to 7 teens ready for their first meeting in February.

Anyone with questions can contact Galloway at 641.277.9064 or gallowayc@ottumwa.us .

