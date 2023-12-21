Rain chances start to pick up for second half of the workweek
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay very warm Thursday through Christmas with highs in the 50s. There is also a chance for rain showers on Friday. Another chance for rain is expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 51
Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
LOW: 44
Friday: A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
HIGH: 51 LOW: 44
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 57 LOW: 45
Sunday: Showers
HIGH: 55 LOW: 50
Monday: Showers
HIGH: 53 LOW: 48
Tuesday: Showers
HIGH: 47 LOW: 38
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy
HIGH: 40 LOW: 33
Thursday: Partly Cloudy
HIGH: 41 LOW: 28
