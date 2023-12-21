Rain chances start to pick up for second half of the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay very warm Thursday through Christmas with highs in the 50s. There is also a chance for rain showers on Friday. Another chance for rain is expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 51

Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

LOW: 44

Friday: A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

Sunday: Showers

HIGH: 55 LOW: 50

Monday: Showers

HIGH: 53 LOW: 48

Tuesday: Showers

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

