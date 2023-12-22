FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources

A real Ozempic shot, left, is compared with a fake one.
A real Ozempic shot, left, is compared with a fake one.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JONEL ALECCIA
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized “thousands of units” of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.

The FDA and the drug’s maker, Novo Nordisk, are testing the shots. They do not yet have information about the drugs’ identity, quality or safety, according to a statement. Five illnesses have been linked to the fake shots, but none have been serious, the FDA said Thursday.

Some of the fake 1 milligram semaglutide shots may still be for sale, FDA said. In addition to the drug itself, the needles, pen labels, carton and accompanying health care information are also counterfeit, the agency said.

It said the counterfeits were labeled with the lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057.

FDA advised retail pharmacies to buy authentic Ozempic only through authorized distributors and for patients to get it only through state-licensed pharmacies.

Consumers can report suspect Ozempic packages by calling 800-332-1088 or by contacting a state complaint coordinator.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
This council is meant to be heard and valued. They will be engaging in community events and...
Ottumwa accepting applications for City Youth Council
The FBI said agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home for a civil rights...
FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property
Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Spurs on December 21, 2023

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says
It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman.
Woman celebrates 53 years working at McDonald's
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to his father, Dr. Shawn Piers, about how to avoid illnesses...
LNL: Keeping Families Safe From Seasonal Viruses