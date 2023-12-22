Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices

OLDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers travel along Highway 218, there’s also a constant flow of traffic through one of the route’s most popular gas stations. Avenue of Saints BP is packed with both locals and visitors on any given day.

“We see people at the Avenue of the Saints from Missouri all the way up to Minnesota, I’ve met Canadians, people from Arkansas, Mississippi, all over,” said Manager Heidi Fleming.

There, on the Friday before Christmas, regular gas was 2.529. That’s over 30 cents cheaper than the state average on the same day.

For Gerald Thompson, this stop on the way to Alabama is a no-brainer.

“Usually the price is pretty reasonable here, a little cheaper than other places, so whenever I travel I stop by here,” said Thompson.

Others among the masses are staying local for the holiday, but still make a point to get their gas there.

“It’s convenient for a lot of people because they’ve always got the lowest prices of gas and diesel around, and if you go north it’s high and if you go south it’s high,” said local Jim Wellington.

Many factors go into setting gas prices - the cost of crude oil, taxes, distribution and marketing costs, and refining costs and profits.

For the BP in Olds, its low costs cause this constant line of customers, especially during a busy travel weekend.

