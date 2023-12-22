Iowa says no to extending program to feed kids this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that the state will not participate in the 2024 Summer EBT program.

The program provided children who were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, an EBT card that would allow them to purchase approximately $40 of food per month during the summer.

Governor Reynolds and HHS Director Kelly Garcia both cited a lack of focus on “strong nutrition” in the decision to not have the program.

“Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families. An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic” stated Governor Reynolds. “HHS and the Department of Education have well-established programs in place that leverage partnerships with community-based providers and schools who understand the needs of the families they serve. If the Biden Administration and Congress want to make a real commitment to family well-being, they should invest in already existing programs and infrastructure at the state level and give us the flexibility to tailor them to our state’s needs.”

“No child should go hungry, least of all in Iowa, but the Summer EBT Program fails to address the barriers that exist to healthy and nutritional foods. Iowa’s kids need consistent access to nutritionally dense food, and their families need to feel supported to make healthy choices around food and nutrition. Another benefit card addressed to children is not the way to take on this issue,” said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.

Democratic State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Dallas County had previously urged the state to continue the program, saying that the $40 would go a long way. After the state elected to not continue the program, Garriott released the following statement:

“We are in a food insecurity crisis, with record numbers of Iowans seeking help from food pantries. It is shocking that in a time of great need our Governor would refuse millions of federal dollars that would go directly to feed hundreds of thousands of Iowa Children,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott said. “Governor Reynolds knows this is a shameful decision that will hurt struggling Iowa families – that’s why she announced it with a cowardly press release full of excuses on the Friday before Christmas. Iowans believe in opportunity for every Iowa kid – including healthy meals during summer breaks. There’s still time for the state to reverse course, and I encourage Iowans to tell the governor to do the right thing.”

According to the state, the program would’ve cost an estimated $2.2 million.

