Rainy Friday among multiple rounds of precipitation throughout Christmas

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect wet weather to stay likely today, with more chances coming later in the holiday weekend.

Showers entered the region this morning, and will continue to shift to the northeast today. Rainfall totals from this round are likely to reach at least a quarter of an inch for many, with some totals of half an inch or more possible. Temperatures stay warm, with highs in the low 50s still likely. Fog could develop in some areas tonight into early Saturday.

More 50s will be found through Christmas, with even a few places touching 60 degrees on Sunday. We’ll start the extended holiday weekend dry on Saturday, though mostly cloudy skies will be likely for much of the day. Rain returns Saturday night, and stays likely on Sunday and Sunday night. Christmas Day also looks wet, with another half inch to inch and a half possible across these multiple days. No snow for Christmas, but local travel should be fairly easy.

Showers linger into the middle of next week, with a few areas of rain and snow possible Tuesday as colder air gets wrapped in around this storm system. Highs dip into the upper 30s by then, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

