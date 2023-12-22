Winter fire safety reminders

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

This fire on Woodland Avenue in Ottumwa claimed the life of a man and a 3-year-old child earlier this month. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman had to be rescued from a fire at this home - a fire later determined to be arson.

They are two of four house fires in Ottumwa in a matter of weeks. That’s a pattern Ottumwa’s interim fire chief Pat Short says they tend to see when the weather gets colder. “This is the time of year where we get a lot busier with fires. Typically, nation-wide December to March is our busiest season.” There are a few reasons why. First - people trying to stay warm can often lead to fires.

” Space Heaters. We’re coming into the season a lot of people are using space heaters. If you’re gonna use a space heater, try to have one that has tip over protection. Which means if it tips over its gonna automatically shut off,” says Short.

And Short says Christmas decorations like candles and dried out trees can also pose an added risk.

”Just keep an eye on it, so if it is gonna get dried out, obviously you gotta be really careful with the lights and everything you’re putting on it. Check your light to make sure theres no flaws or defects in em. A lot of times people plug extension cords in and they’ll plug other things into the extension cords its a good way to cause an electrical fire cause you’re overloading that circuit. “

That’s why he’s asking everyone to keep fire safety top of mind. ”Make sure you check your smoke detectors. Smoke detectors and CO2 detectors are your first line of defense. “

