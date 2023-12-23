Clouds and fog continue overnight.

Rain and patchy fog continue this evening.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a dreary, foggy, grey day across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the 50s. That is still well above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Patchy fog will increase yet again this evening.

Highs for our Christmas Eve will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. Some places could even top 60.

As we head into Christmas Day, even though it’s not of the snow variety, Santa Claus will deliver some much needed moisture for the area. Some places could easily see up to 1″ of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

As we head throughout next week, we will start to drop the temperatures with highs in the upper 30s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Then we go to practically where we should be for this time of the year with highs near freezing for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Some clouds. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 47

Tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

HIGH: 59

Tom. Night: Rain. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

LOW: 50

Monday: A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon.. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

Wednesday: Snow Showers

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - December 23
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices
Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices

Latest News

Rain and patchy fog continue this evening.
Your First Alert Forecast
Christmas Morning rainfall
Patch fog remain, rainy weather moves back in Christmas Eve
Dense Fog Advisory
Visibilites low this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day
Your First Alert Forecast