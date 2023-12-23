Clouds and fog continue overnight.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a dreary, foggy, grey day across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the 50s. That is still well above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Patchy fog will increase yet again this evening.

Highs for our Christmas Eve will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. Some places could even top 60.

As we head into Christmas Day, even though it’s not of the snow variety, Santa Claus will deliver some much needed moisture for the area. Some places could easily see up to 1″ of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

As we head throughout next week, we will start to drop the temperatures with highs in the upper 30s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Then we go to practically where we should be for this time of the year with highs near freezing for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Some clouds. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 47

Tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

HIGH: 59

Tom. Night: Rain. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

LOW: 50

Monday: A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon.. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

Wednesday: Snow Showers

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

