Get ready for a rainy Christmas Weekend

Highs will be in the mid 50s for Saturday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for another few days of unseasonable warmth across Southeastern Iowa.

As we head into the travel weekend, we will see temperatures staying in the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas Day keeps us in the 50s with plenty of rain.

We will drop the temperatures as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s Rain chances clear out leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the week, but the temperature drop continues with highs in the mid 30s for Thursday and low 30s for Friday and going into next weekend.

Tonight:  Areas of fog. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 45

Tomorrow: Areas of patchy fog early. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 53

Tom. Night: Cloudy skies. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 48

Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

Monday: Rain likely. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 49

Tuesday: Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

