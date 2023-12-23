Visibilites low this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day

Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(KCRG)
By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Dense morning fog is with us. Visibilities are below 1/4 mile at times. use you low beams and take it slow in the fog. A Christmas of green is in the forecast this year. Clouds continue as the first system to bring rain moves east. Rainfall totals have been up to one quarter of an inch. As a result of the rainfall low level moisture and light wind have brought areas of fog. Slow down if you encounter low visibility. Christmas Eve brings rainfall again into the state. Look for widespread rain through Christmas Day with amounts greater than 1″ possible. As the low lingers more showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler, but still above normal as we approach the new year. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - December 23
Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices
Holiday travelers flock to Olds gas station for cheap gas prices
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Highs will be in the mid 50s for Saturday.
Get ready for a rainy Christmas Weekend
Rain showers remain likely through at least mid-afternoon.
Rainy Friday among multiple rounds of precipitation throughout Christmas
Rain showers remain likely through at least mid-afternoon.
First Alert Forecast