Patchy fog this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day

Travel Hazards
Travel Hazards(KCRG)
By Joe Winters
Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Morning fog continues with some patchy areas of fog with one-quarter mile or less visibility.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa
Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Slow down and turn on your lights if you encounter fog. Santa’s deliveries tonight include rain. An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains. This low will be responsible for pulling more moisture into the region. The lift provided by this storm system brings a return to rainy weather later tonight, especially for Santa’s deliveries tonight and tomorrow.

PPFC Tonight
PPFC Tonight(KCRG)

Wind will be strong keeping the fog at bay tonight and tomorrow. Our warm trend maintains its pace with 50s in the forecast. 50s on Christmas will be only the third time we have seen highs in the 50s on Christmas Day. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast mid and late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas(KCRG)

From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

Overnight Lows will be in the upper-40s
Clouds and fog continue overnight.
Rain and patchy fog continue this evening.
Your First Alert Forecast
Christmas Morning rainfall
Patch fog remain, rainy weather moves back in Christmas Eve
Dense Fog Advisory
Visibilites low this morning with warm, cloudy, and rainy days through Christmas Day