Bishop Heelan’s band heads to Atlanta to perform in the Peach Bowl

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bags are packed, instruments are secured and buses are rolling out for a local marching band to perform for thousands.

Tuesday afternoon, Bishop Heelan’s marching band left for Atlanta where they will perform Saturday during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Students hopped on the bus, ready for the 16-hour drive ahead of them. But first, they were surprised with an escort by Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies.

While they still have a few days before their performance, many students are geared up for the show.

“We’ve been ready for this moment. We are going to take advantage of every second of it. And we are going to be ready to go. I know there are nerves that haven’t hit some kids yet, but once we walk down that tunnel at Mercedes Benz Stadium, one of the best stadiums built in America, it’s going to be a surreal moment,” Cahill Kirkpatrick, one of the drum majors, said.

The Crusaders are set to perform on Dec. 30 during the match-up between Ole Miss and Penn State. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN.

