Bishop Heelan’s band heads to Atlanta to perform in the Peach Bowl

“We’ve been ready for this moment. We are going to take advantage of every second of it.”
Bishop Heelan's marching band departing for the Peach Bowl.
Bishop Heelan's marching band departing for the Peach Bowl.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bags are packed, instruments are secured and buses are rolling out for a local marching band to perform for thousands.

Tuesday afternoon, Bishop Heelan’s marching band left for Atlanta where they will perform Saturday during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Students hopped on the bus, ready for the 16-hour drive ahead of them. But first, they were surprised with an escort by Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies.

While they still have a few days before their performance, many students are geared up for the show.

“We’ve been ready for this moment. We are going to take advantage of every second of it. And we are going to be ready to go. I know there are nerves that haven’t hit some kids yet, but once we walk down that tunnel at Mercedes Benz Stadium, one of the best stadiums built in America, it’s going to be a surreal moment,” Cahill Kirkpatrick, one of the drum majors, said.

The Crusaders are set to perform on Dec. 30 during the match-up between Ole Miss and Penn State. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during...
2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | December 27

Latest News

Nonprofit says Iowa Governor's decision to not accept millions in federal funding will hurt...
Nonprofit says Governor’s decision to stop federal summertime EBT program will mean more food insecurity
This pipe is releasing water that has been redirected by a saturated buffer. This is to remove...
Study suggests the level of nitrates in our drinking water should be lower
Statistics from the Iowa DOT show that 2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year on Iowa’s...
Iowa roadways see most fatal crashes since 2016
Suicide rates rising in Iowa
Suicide rates across the U.S. rise, Iowan mental health providers struggle to meet demand