Christmas rains move out, cooler weather moves in

Rainfall Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves to the east-northeast out of the Plains.

The latest satellite and radar data
As the low continues to move widespread rains move to the north and east. Cooler weather works its way into the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. This may bring us a few scattered showers of which there may be a bit of snow mixed in. We are not expecting much in the way of impact. Late next week but still stays above normal for late December.

Merry Christmas
From the First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

