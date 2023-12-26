Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party

On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Starr Pass for a report involving an SUV causing damage.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Starr Pass for a report involving an SUV causing damage.

Responders arrived to find tire tracks consistent with a vehicle doing donuts in the yard.

Investigators say that while attending a holiday party 52-year-old Duc Van Nguyen got into a physical altercation with an individual, taking a billiards cue and holding it lengthwise across the neck of the person. He was told he needed to leave, at which point Nguyen got in his SUV and started recklessly doing donuts in the front yard.

On top of the approximate $1500 worth of damage to the yard, Nguyen also hit two parked cars, causing a total of $6,000 in damage between the two parked vehicles. Nguyen then drove onto another property, causing $1500 in damage before striking a fire hydrant owned by the city. Officials say the damage to the fire hydrant caused an estimated $8,000 in damage alone.

Officials found Nguyen in his vehicle, which was dirtied with grass, mud, and significant body damage. He was charged with:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Criminal Mischief - 1st Degree
  • Burglary - 2nd Degree
  • Assault with Injury
  • OWI

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celtics vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 25
Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Report December 26
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during...
2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | December 26
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 26

Latest News

Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
1
Amana Colonies makes list of top ‘Christmassy’ places in the country