Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department

Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who stole donated cans from the Lockridge Fire & Rescue.

Authorities say the proceeds from the cans were supposed to go towards training and equipment purposes. You can watch video of the crime in action below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celtics vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 25
Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Report December 26
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during...
2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | December 26
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 26

Latest News

David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
An image of a tree stolen from state of Iowa property and entered into evidence against Jason...
Iowa tree thief not protected under 800-year-old English Law
1
Amana Colonies makes list of top ‘Christmassy’ places in the country
Iowa advocacy organizations are asking for the law to be paused
Iowa advocacy groups ask federal court to pause “parental rights” law