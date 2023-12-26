Watching precipitation chances as temperatures stay colder

Temperatures are colder today, with an outside shot at a few rain or snow showers.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of low pressure stays nearby for the next few days, providing opportunities for a little more precipitation.

Cloudy skies start off the day today, with temperatures quite a bit colder than the last few days’ unseasonably warm readings. A few patches of brief clearing are possible today, but expect mostly gray conditions. A few isolated rain or snow showers will also be possible, but most folks stay dry. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

Later tonight, snow showers become possible for much of the area, rotating east-to-west on the north side of the low pressure center. While snow will be fighting against relatively warm air temperatures, and warm ground temperatures, we still could see some minor accumulation. A trace to an inch of snow could stick at times, with a few areas of slick roadways possible as it falls. Temperatures still reach above freezing in the 30s.

A few more snow showers are possible on Thursday, too, but this marks the last chance of the 7-day forecast for the area. Drier and partially sunny conditions return into the weekend, with temperatures that will slide back into the low 30s for highs by New Year’s Eve and Day.

