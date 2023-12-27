Areas of rain or snow at times through Thursday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A slow-moving weather pattern provides a couple of more days of potentially active weather before quieter conditions toward the start of the new year.

Areas of light snow, possibly mixing with rain at times, will pass through the region this morning into the afternoon hours. Within snow showers, some slick roadways could develop at times. Be ready for changing road conditions, and use winter driving techniques such as slower speeds, greater stopping distances, and just general common sense within snowy areas. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s, acting as a limiting factor against snow sticking.

Another round of some light snow, potentially mixed with rain, arrives on Thursday, moving through during the day and even lingering a bit toward the evening. A similar outcome to today is expected on Thursday, with some light accumulation possible and some slick roads possible, too. Temperatures will be similarly above freezing, with readings in the mid to upper 30s.

Total accumulation could range from around a trace to as much as 2 inches. Most areas will fall toward the middle or lower end of this scale.

Drier and quieter weather arrives for the weekend, ringing in the new year with temperatures that could slip toward near or just below normal levels. A bit of a bounce back follows into the following week.

