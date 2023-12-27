Areas of rain or snow at times through Thursday night

Light snow, potentially mixing with rain, will be with us at times over the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A slow-moving weather pattern provides a couple of more days of potentially active weather before quieter conditions toward the start of the new year.

Areas of light snow, possibly mixing with rain at times, will pass through the region this morning into the afternoon hours. Within snow showers, some slick roadways could develop at times. Be ready for changing road conditions, and use winter driving techniques such as slower speeds, greater stopping distances, and just general common sense within snowy areas. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s, acting as a limiting factor against snow sticking.

Another round of some light snow, potentially mixed with rain, arrives on Thursday, moving through during the day and even lingering a bit toward the evening. A similar outcome to today is expected on Thursday, with some light accumulation possible and some slick roads possible, too. Temperatures will be similarly above freezing, with readings in the mid to upper 30s.

Total accumulation could range from around a trace to as much as 2 inches. Most areas will fall toward the middle or lower end of this scale.

Drier and quieter weather arrives for the weekend, ringing in the new year with temperatures that could slip toward near or just below normal levels. A bit of a bounce back follows into the following week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during...
2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | December 27
Browns vs. Jets Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17

Latest News

Snow could accumulate at times through Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast
A few snow showers mix with rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Light snow and rain through Thursday
A few snow showers mix with rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures stay colder today, but still above normal.
Watching precipitation chances as temperatures stay colder