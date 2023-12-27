Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion

FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his girlfriend Abby Champion at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, and his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion just got engaged.

They announced the news on social media Tuesday.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose mom is Maria Shriver, is a model and actor.

He and Champion have teamed up at times for campaigns and photoshoots, such as a Calvin Klein jeans campaign a few years ago.

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2015 and became social media official in February 2016.

Schwarzenegger is the second of his four siblings to get married. His older sister, Katherine, is married to actor Chris Pratt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Celtics vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 25
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki, right, is fouled by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during...
2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa State March Madness Odds | December 26

Latest News

The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car in San Antonio