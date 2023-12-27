Light snow and rain through Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cloudy skies and more near seasonal temperatures are in store over the next few days. Showers, sometimes mixed with wintry precipitation and snowflakes, remain a possibility from these clouds too. Some more persistent, though still scattered, snow is around tomorrow, mainly in the south. On Thursday, another wave brings more scattered snow showers to eastern Iowa during the day. While minor accumulations cannot be ruled out, trace amounts are all most will see thanks to ground and air temperatures staying just warm enough. Temperatures most of the rest of the week top out in the mid to upper 30s though some bonus sunshine on Friday should help highs into the low 40s as a drier pattern settles in. This looks to last into the New Year. We will see temperatures dip by the end of the weekend and as we start off 2024.

