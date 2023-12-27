Near Normal Temperatures Remain

Cloudy skies will continue as we head into the overnight hours.
Cloudy skies will continue as we head into the overnight hours.(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another dreary, grey day across Southeastern Iowa.

This trend of temperatures near normal will continue for a few days.

There is one day when we will get back into the 40s and that is on Saturday.

We will keep a precipitation chance in the forecast for your Thursday and then we will start to clear out just in time for the weekend.

A mixture of sun and clouds will continue throughout the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Highs for the second half of the weekend will hover around freezing.

Then we go back into the mid 30s for the first part of next week.

Tonight: Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

LOW: 27

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

HIGH: 36

Tom. Night: Variable clouds with snow showers. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

LOW: 29

Friday: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Officials looking for person who stole donated cans from Iowa fire department
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Snow could accumulate at times through Thursday night.
Areas of rain or snow at times through Thursday night
Snow could accumulate at times through Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast
A few snow showers mix with rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Light snow and rain through Thursday