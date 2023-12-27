Study suggests the level of nitrates in our drinking water should be lower

This pipe is releasing water that has been redirected by a saturated buffer. This is to remove nitrates from the water running off the edge of this farm.(Randall Gimm)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The current Iowa standard for drinking water is to not allow more than 10 milligrams of nitrates per liter of water. This fact sheet shows levels of nitrates lower than 10 can still have some correlation to health issues.

It has been confirmed that short term exposure to nitrates in drinking water can cause Blue Baby Syndrome. This is because the nitrates effect how the oxygen in a baby’s body circulates. That causes the baby’ skin to turn blue.

This is why the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been working on their water quality initiative for the past decade.

They are encouraging farmers to install things like saturated buffers, bioreactors, terracing, and cover crops to mitigate the amount of nitrates leaving the soil into our rivers and streams.

Bryce Lidtka is the Project Manager of the Cedar Creek Watershed project in Iowa. He also confirmed the effects nitrates have on blue baby syndrome and other birth defects. University of Iowa professor of Civil Environmental Engineering and Chemistry, David Cweirtny said those birth defects can include spina bifida, cleft palate, and limb deficiencies.

The land conservation practices people like Lidtka are installing are proven to lower the amount of nitrates in the water to improve our water quality. Cweitny emphasizes that you don’t need to be afraid of your drinking water. But it is something worth monitoring.

If you are curious about the level of nitrates in your water, you can reach out to your local supplier, and they should have that information. If you are on a private well, you can request to have that tested. You can also purchase a test kit and measure it yourself. Similar to testing the pH levels in a pool. You can also purchase a certified filter. There are things like reverse osmosis purifiers, or Ion exchange systems that can give you peace of mind.

