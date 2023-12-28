More wintry precipitation possible Thursday into Thursday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another round of some light snow, possibly mixed with rain at times, should take place later on today into tonight.

Some clearer skies are with us this morning, but clouds will be moving in, and eventually some precipitation. Things should stay dry through the morning, though light snow enters our northeast counties by early afternoon. This moves from northeast to southwest across the region, providing several hours of light snow potential. Some of this could mix with rain at times as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s.

Slick roadways could develop, especially where snow is actively falling. Some snow could stick to the ground, too, with around an inch or less of slushy accumulation possible. This would have the best chance of happening on grassy surfaces.

Precipitation winds down tonight, leading into a drier Friday. This quieter weather pattern continues for the rest of the 7-day forecast, though temperatures will vary at times throughout. Some of the coldest air arrives in and around the New Year’s holiday, so be prepared for some chilly celebrations.

