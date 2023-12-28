More wintry precipitation possible Thursday into Thursday night

Another round of some light snow is possible today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another round of some light snow, possibly mixed with rain at times, should take place later on today into tonight.

Some clearer skies are with us this morning, but clouds will be moving in, and eventually some precipitation. Things should stay dry through the morning, though light snow enters our northeast counties by early afternoon. This moves from northeast to southwest across the region, providing several hours of light snow potential. Some of this could mix with rain at times as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s.

Slick roadways could develop, especially where snow is actively falling. Some snow could stick to the ground, too, with around an inch or less of slushy accumulation possible. This would have the best chance of happening on grassy surfaces.

Precipitation winds down tonight, leading into a drier Friday. This quieter weather pattern continues for the rest of the 7-day forecast, though temperatures will vary at times throughout. Some of the coldest air arrives in and around the New Year’s holiday, so be prepared for some chilly celebrations.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This property is on Indian Hills Community College Campus and was donated, demolished and...
Ottumwa Fire Department training on a donated home
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
Snow could accumulate at times through Thursday night.
Areas of rain or snow at times through Thursday night

Latest News

Some snow accumulation is possible Thursday into Thursday night.
First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
Cloudy skies will continue as we head into the overnight hours.
Near Normal Temperatures Remain
Snow could accumulate at times through Thursday night.
Areas of rain or snow at times through Thursday night