Ottumwa Fire Department training on a donated home

This isn’t normally a scene Ottumwa firefighters want to see... burning rubble from a home on fire. But this is a planned fire - practice on a vacant home. For

Daniel Oliver - 3 months into his career as a firefighter - it’s a valuable chance to learn. ” All of it is simple, it’s just you gotta know when to do it how to do it and do it right,” says Oliver.

Oliver is the newest member of the Ottumwa Fire Department. He started shadowing in High School - knowing this is what he wanted to do. ”So, as a senior I did a class in high school where i came out here for 4 hours of the day and i went on calls with em, learned how to do stuff around the station with them.”

Ottumwa fire captain Ron Klein is in charge of training all the new firefighters. He says getting live fire training experience is very valuable with a few fresh faces on the fire department. Klein says,” We’ve had a couple retirements plus we had some uh a lot of new people coming in so we gotta cross train we gotta know our new personnel they get to know us.”

Indian Hills donated to vacant home to let the fire department train before it redevelops the site. But working with the live fire gives firefighters like Oliver a chance to see how fires behave and progress. Things Oliver is excited to take into his career fighting fires and serving Ottumwa.

Oliver says, “Being around the guys is pretty nice, its sorta like a family but going on the calls is always the best part. get to ride around in a big truck, lights and sirens that’s probably my favorite part. “

