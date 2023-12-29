Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy

MIDDLE AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend, a historic bakery in Middle Amana will be closing its doors. The Hahn Bakery is more than 150 years old, and well known for its breads and coffee cakes.

For the customers who’ve been coming for generations, Doris Hahn behind the counter is a familiar sight. She and her husband Jack took over the bakery from Jack’s parents, Carl and Emilie Hahn, in 1968, and ran it with their friends and family.

Doris says there was a bit of a learning curve, at first, saying “It was hard for me to learn how to make bread and coffee cakes, because I never did that before. And then Jack said to me, you’re gonna learn fast. And I did!”

They baked together for around 30 years, until Jack passed away. Then, Doris learned some more, and for more than 25 years, she’s run the bakery herself. “I just felt that was my job, was to take care of my customers,” says Hahn.

The heart of the Hahn Bakery is its hearth oven- a 10 feet by 10 feet structure that can bake up to 100 loaves of bread at a time. A century ago, it fed an entire community as part of the communal kitchen in Middle Amana. It’s fed customers all across the United States, and become a center of connectivity.

“They knew, it must have been, the vast majority of people that were coming in and out of the bakery. Both people who would come in from the community just to say hi, but people through the sales room. Tourists, especially that they would see every year,” says Grant Rozeboom, Doris’ grandson.

And among the millions of cinnamon rolls, loaves of bread and coffee cakes, the Hahn family has made millions of memories.

“My Oma...kind of took one of my groups of classmates under her wing. She gave us lots of treats, she welcomed them to the bakery,” says Rozeboom.

“I loved every day that I baked. I can’t say I didn’t love it,” says Hahn.

While the bakery will be greatly missed when it closes its doors December 31st, Hahn says she’s ready for retirement, which will include seeing more of her family. “It’s gonna be hard, on New Years Eve. But I really am looking forward to a new adventure,” says Hahn.

