Get ready for another week with above normal temperatures

Get ready for another week with highs above normal.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a snowy and cold Wednesday across Southeastern Iowa, we will see temperatures going back into the upper 30s and low 40s as we head into the first part of the weekend.

Clouds will decrease for your Friday leaving us with plenty of sunshine, only to fire up again as we roll into Saturday.

By Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine once again, but highs will hover near normal.

That trend will continue for Monday before we start to warm up again with highs in the upper 30s for Tuesday & Wednesday and by Thursday, highs stay in the mid 30s.

Tonight: Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.

LOW: 28

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 38

Tom. Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 26

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

