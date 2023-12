OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -HHS is holding a soup supper fundraiser on Jan. 26th from 4:30-6:30 at the First Presbyterian Church at 228 West Fourth st in Ottumwa. A variety of soups will be available for 10.00 per adult and 5.00 per child. Soups are being made by IHCC culinary arts department. for To-Go orders call or text 641-680-1574.

