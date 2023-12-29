Much less active weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A complex low pressure system is finally moving on, giving us less to worry about in the weather ahead.

A few flurries or very light snow showers are possible early today, but that type of activity should diminish early. Clouds gradually decrease as the day goes on, too, though it could take until later in the afternoon for many of us to see some clearing. Temperatures reach the upper 30s.

A little bit of patchy fog could start out our Saturday, with otherwise increasing cloudiness being the main weather feature of the day. Temperatures again head for the upper 30s, but a cold front moving through on Saturday night or early Sunday morning will give us a dose of slightly colder air in time for the New Year’s holiday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for highs on New Year’s Eve and Day, and low to mid 20s for lows.

Next week looks quiet, as well, with temperatures mostly a little bit above normal.

