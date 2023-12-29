Top Republican candidates seeking to gain support from undecided caucus-goers

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - We are just over 2 weeks away from weeks away from the Iowa Caucuses, and top Republican candidates are in Eastern Iowa looking to gain last-minute support.

Dozens of people filled Mr. Bean’s Coffee Shop in Marion, not looking for a hot cup of coffee, but rather to listen to Governor Ron DeSantis and learn who they want to support on January 15th.

“I haven’t made up my mind,” said Frank Wilson of Cedar Rapids.

Wilson said he liked what DeSantis had to say, but he wanted candidates to talk more about the policies they support.

“I think the most recent one is the security of the border,” he said.

Others have already made up their mind, like Matt Wells of Washington County. He said he had supported DeSantis since March.

“There’s a big difference in the terms of the matter of life that our candidates hold,” said Wells.

DeSantis spoke about closing the border to reduce drugs, national crime rates growing in urban areas, and what he called ‘schools indoctrinating students.’ It was a message he hoped would chip away at former President Donald Trump’s strong lead in Iowa polls. Polls, he said he doesn’t believe.

“Those polls have never actually forecasted the caucus results,” said DeSantis.

While the former president holds a strong lead, Governor DeSantis asked South Carolina State Senator Josh Kimbrell to talk about former Governor Nikki Hailey’s record.

“We’re competing against everybody,” he said. “I’m being attacked on all sides.”

As Caucus night continues to close in, supports said it was important to weigh your options and participate in the process.

“You know, I really haven’t decided,” said Wilson. “I think DeSantis is one that I am definitely considering.”

