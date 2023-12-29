We will finish up 2023 unseasonably warm.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to the last few days of 2023, and we finish out the year with, you guessed it, above normal temperatures.

Precip chances are for the most part non-existent. Maybe a small snow chance Saturday Night and into Sunday, but nothing major in terms of accumulation as we will stay above freezing.

Saturday will make it to 37 with partly cloudy skies.

Snow chances will pick up for Sunday as a front pushes through, dropping the temperatures to highs in the mid 30s.

We will see plenty of sunshine for next week with highs in the low 30s for Monday, Upper 30s and even low 40s for Tuesday, and low to mid 30s as we head into the second half of the week.

Enjoy the rest of 2023.

Tonight: Generally clear. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 37

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 24

Sunday: Cloudy. High Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

Monday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

