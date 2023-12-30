Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google agreed Thursday, Dec. 28, to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit claiming that it continued spying on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private browsing” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
Investigators say a pickup traveling south crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing...
6 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision on Texas highway
The 15-year-old boy was taken off life support on Christmas Eve.
15-year-old died during school trip to wrestling competition, family says
This property is on Indian Hills Community College Campus and was donated, demolished and...
Ottumwa Fire Department training on a donated home

Latest News

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports