Increasing clouds on Saturday afternoon with flurries overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Saturday with lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the teens and 20s. Clouds will build into the area this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. A cold front is forecasted to move into the area this evening, bringing overnight flurries into the region and lows in the mid-20s. Flurries will continue into the day on Sunday with little to no impacts expected. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s are in the forecast for the first week of 2024.

