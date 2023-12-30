Ottumwa Holiday Tree Collection

OTTUMWA, Iowa (Ottumwa Courier) - People living in Ottumwa who need to throw out their live Christmas Tree can leave the tree on their porch for regular weekly bulky item collection during January, the Ottumwa Courier reported. The trees will be recycled into mulch and therefore no tinsel or decorations can be on the tree. The tree should also not be placed in a bag. If the tree is taller than 6 feet, it will need to be cut in half to be collected.

For more information, call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700.

Changes have been made to the bulky item collection days schedule due to several holidays during January. The new schedule for bulky item collection for January is listed below.

Thursday, January 4th on both the north and south sides due to New Year’s Day.

January 9th on the south side.

January 11th on the north side.

Thursday, January 18th on both the north and south sides due to Martin Luther King Junior Day.

January 23rd on the south side.

January 25th on the north side.

January 30th on the south side.

