2023 could be a record breaking year for the Des Moines airport

Published: Dec. 31, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines airport officials are watching passenger numbers closely because 2023 could be a record-breaking year, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported.

Millions of people have traveled through DSM this year, potentially reaching 3 million passengers. The last record was 2.92 million passengers, which happened in 2019. The potential record is exciting for the growth of the airport but that also means longer wait times and more traffic at gates.

“The wait upstairs was, I would say, probably 30 minutes,” Cindy Hicks, an Ames resident, said.

Right now, airport officials continue to turn the vision of a new terminal into reality. The official groundbreaking for the new terminal happened in October. Then in November, Polk County approved a $350 million bond referendum to expand DSM. The project would add a new terminal, meaning more space for more people with improved amenities.

“It’ll be great if the wait times are lower, if people have more room to move and there’s more options for flights,” Jacob Fjeld, a passenger, said.

“This airport has been the same size for a long time and that it’s time for expansion. I think it’ll make it a nicer experience for everyone,’ Hicks said.

The Des Moines airport will find out if the 3 million record was broken within the next few weeks.

