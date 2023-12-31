3 million dollar soccer complex project announced by Legacy

OTTUMWA, Iowa (Ottumwa Courier) - Over the next three years there will be new soccer pitches along Ottumwa’s Des Moines Riverfront thanks to the nonprofit Legacy Foundation, the Ottumwa Courier reported.

The project is a 3 million dollar investment that is being coordinated by the Legacy Park Foundation. The project will transform the Greater Ottumwa Park Central Addition with a new soccer complex. Construction on the complex will begin in Spring 2024.

The new complex will have three recalibrated, full-sized, crowned and irrigated natural turf soccer fields. Other features the complex will have include a large digital scoreboard, restrooms, better parking, and two open shelters with views of the fields. The complex will be able to host regional tournaments in addition to other matches.

According to the Legacy Foundation, there are more than 220 youth soccer players in area leagues, and more than 150 individuals actively engaged in Ottumwa’s Sunday soccer league. The project will bring a “renewed vibrancy” to a highly visible area of Ottumwa, the announcement said.

“The impact of this project is far reaching,” Legacy President Kelly Genners said. “It addresses a long-standing need for facilities eagerly awaited by individuals of various ages and cultures.”

It will take 3 years to complete the project. Legacy is planning for the soccer complex to be ready for games by the spring or summer of 2026. In addition to soccer, the complex is being designed so that other sports may be included, such as lacrosse. The end goal of the complex is to build a place where a wide range of tournaments, leagues, and clubs can be held.

