Flurries & clouds on the last day of December

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - There is a dusting of light snow on the ground in parts of Eastern Iowa and flurries are expected to continue throughout the day. Temperatures this morning were in the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-30s. The flurries will come to an end this evening and the clouds will clear a bit. Therefore, overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows cooling into the low to mid-20s.

On New Year’s Day, we’ll have lots of sunshine and temperatures once again in the mid-30s. Dry conditions are expected through the workweek.

