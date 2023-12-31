Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Heartland Humane Society shelter animals
Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
3 million dollar soccer complex project announced by Legacy
3 million dollar soccer complex project announced by Legacy
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home