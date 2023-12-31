South Korea’s capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years

South Korea's capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years
South Korea's capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years(Freepik | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.

The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul’s entire area on Saturday before it was lifted later in the day. It said other parts of South Korea also received snow or rain on Saturday.

South Korea’s safety agency said that Saturday’s snow in Seoul and other areas caused traffic congestion, but no snowfall-related deaths or injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Heartland Humane Society shelter animals
Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Kaelyn Surrell
Iowa High School student arrested for having ‘hit list’ of staff and students
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

3 million dollar soccer complex project announced by Legacy
3 million dollar soccer complex project announced by Legacy
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Displaced, repatriated and crossing borders: Afghan people make grueling journeys to survive
Displaced, repatriated and crossing borders: Afghan people make grueling journeys to survive