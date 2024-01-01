We’re ringing in the new year with a quiet forecast

Welcome to 2024! Quiet, seasonal weather takes us through the first several days of the new year with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to 2024! Quiet, seasonal weather takes us through the first several days of the new year with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Today, look for clouds to give way to sunshine across eastern Iowa and temperatures in the lower. West winds should stay fairly low too. For the Hawkeye’s bowl game down in Orlando, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s will make for a pleasant day! Meanwhile, back in Iowa, the week continues with clouds mixed with sun and highs bobbling from the upper 30s Tuesday back to the lower 30s midweek, rising again by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Chances for precipitation look to hold off until next week.

