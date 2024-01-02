Mild and mostly cloudy on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and chilly start to 2024 across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows staying in the low to mid 20s. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast for Tuesday with pockets of sunshine here and there. Highs on Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday, in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday and beyond we’ll have mild weather in the mid to upper 30s with dry conditions. The only chance for precipitation in the forecast is Tuesday of next week when there is a slight chance of snow possible.

