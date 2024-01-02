Officials explain loud boom heard on New Years Eve in Marshall County

STATE CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials from State Center in Marshall County are explaining what is behind a loud boom people have been noticing on New Year’s Eve for years.

People have both heard and felt the explosions for the last four years, with some saying they thought it was trains colliding.

However, police say it is likely people are using an explosive called Tannerite in their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Tannerite is often used in gender-reveal kits.

“We are talking a significant amount of chemicals. But they are legal to own”

Since there have been no injuries or property damage associated with the explosions, police are not investigating further.

