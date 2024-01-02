Temperatures stay a little above normal with quiet weather

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More sunshine and warmer temperatures can be expected around the area today.

Clearer skies allowed for a chillier start today, though they will also allow for a decent dose of the sun. Highs push toward the upper 30s to low 40s as a result, with a southwest or westerly breeze helping to move those. That breeze also keeps wind chills down toward the low 30s by the afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected for the next several days, with temperatures that will be in the mid 30s on Wednesday and Thursday, warming again toward the upper 30s to near 40 toward the weekend. Dry weather sticks around throughout this time period, outside of a very slim chance for a few flurries on Wednesday.

The next best chance for any precipitation comes early next week, when a more substantial storm system could develop and track close enough to our area to give us a rain/snow mix or some snow. Details will become clearer in the next several days; no need to panic, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

