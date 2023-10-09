OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hy-Vee has announced they have begun their version of Flat-Rate Insulin prices for their commercial and privately insured patients. The rate will be $35 a month for insulin produced by the big three manufacturers - Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk.

Hy-Vee plans to have this program for the next twelve months. The future of the program after that is uncertain at this point per Tim Goodhall, Hy-Vee pharmacist in Des Moines.

The American Diabetes Association says the average cost of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, and the price of the four most popular types of insulin has tripled over the past decade. Diabetes affects 250,000 Iowans and 30 million total Americans. Hy-Vee looks to help those folks save hundreds of dollars a month for the medicine they need.

“Our goal is to make it even easier for patients to manage their diabetes by increasing access to affordable insulin. By bringing more awareness to manufacturer-sponsored savings cards, we can help more patients save on their monthly insulin prescription at Hy-Vee Pharmacy,” said Aaron Wiese, President of Hy-Vee Inc.