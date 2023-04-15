SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (KWQC) - Every year the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association try to answer who has the best burger in Iowa. This year Jeranimo’s Bar and Grill in Springbrook is in the running.

Jeremy Budde has owned the Jackson County restaurant for 23 years. This is the first time they’ve been nominated for the award.

“It was great,” Budde said. “I was really surprised at the end of it ... When we got the phone call that we were actually one of the top 10 finalists.”

Since getting the nod, the bar and grill has seen a bump in customers.

“There’s been a lot of people coming in,” Budde said. “Asking about the burgers and stuff. So it’s been really interesting.”

Head cook Riley Carrier said he loves to connect with those customers through food.

“It’s awesome,” Carrier said. “That feeling ... that I can cook some of the best food in this area of Iowa and just in Iowa in general, and how we can create a quality product, and serve it.”

Burger lovers from across the state make nominations starting in March. Over 509 restaurants received votes this year.

Carrier said he appreciates the support from the community.

“We have a lot of regulars that come support us on a daily basis,” Carrier said.

Given the size of Springbrook, Budde said he’s humbled by simply receiving votes.

“We are definitely a small area,” Budde said. “I think it’s awesome ... to represent the area.”

Jeranimo’s isn’t the only restaurant to make the cut in the Quad Cities Area. It joins three-time Iowa’s Best Burger nominee, Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill in Wilton

Ultimately a panel of anonymous judges will pick a winner based on taste, appearance and proper doneness. The winner will be announced on May 1st to kick off National Beef Month.