Local high school students learn the value of agriculture

In today’s world, agriculture touches everything we do. From the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Even modern medicine is supported by the agriculture industry. At Ottumwa High School, there is one group of students who are learning about all the opportunities the agriculture industry has to offer.

“It’s not just farming or ranching. We go beyond that and show them how many jobs relate to the agriculture industry,” said Miranda Johnson, the Agricultural Education Instructor at Ottumwa High School.

“I have students who want to pursue careers in technology, floriculture or even landscape design. The opportunities are truly endless,” she continued.

Mrs. Johnson and her students have been working hard to let students and parents know about Ottumwa’s Ag Ed program and FFA chapter.

“One thing that I want students to know is that you do not have to live on a farm to participate in FFA,” said Mrs. Johnson.

Even though Ottumwa’s Agricultural Education program is only in it’s second year, they’ve seen tremendous progress since last year. Mrs. Johnson currently teaches about 60 students in her 5 sections, and 35 students participate in the FFA chapter.

“I’m excited to watch this program continue to grow as other students see what we do in the classroom and want to learn more,” said Mrs. Johnson.

