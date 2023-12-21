Pekin Community Schools Students Benefit From Learning About Ag Industry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sinclair Tractor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sinclair Tractor, visit https://www.sinclairtractor.com.

In today’s world, agriculture touches everything we do. From the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Even modern medicine is supported by the agriculture industry. Students at Pekin Community Schools in rural Jefferson County are benefiting from learning about all the opportunities the agriculture industry has to offer.

Lilian Buie, a senior at Pekin, has participated in FFA and agriculture classes for the last four years of her high school career.

“I grew up on a farm with sheep and chickens so FFA was a way I could incorporate my background into my education,” said Lilian.

FFA contests have led to a lot of opportunities for Lilian. Last year, she won a silver medal at the Iowa State FFA Convention for public speaking. The prepared public speaking event requires participants to write and deliver a six-to-eight-minute speech in front of a panel of judges. Scoring is based on the written manuscript, the delivery of the speech and the answers to questions from the judges.

“FFA teaches students how important it is to be a productive member of the community and provides them with the skills they need to pick up that role when they become the adults,” said Matthew Jones, Pekin’s Agriculture Instructor and FFA leader.

“Skills like leadership, public speaking and communication will be essential to these kids’ future careers,” continued Mr. Jones.

Lilian’s participation with Pekin’s livestock judging team has also helped determine her next steps after high school. “I’ve been recruited by Northern Oklahoma College to be on their livestock judging team. They are the number one ranked livestock judging team in the nation.”

After college Lilian plans to go into the culinary industry and wants to open a farm-to-table restaurant. “I want to combine my love of agriculture and love for cooking and use them to serve my community,” said Lilian.

Join us Wednesdays during KYOU News at 9 on FOX and KYOU News at 10 on NBC to watch From the Ground Up sponsored by Sinclair Tractor. To learn more, visit www.kyoutv.com/fromthegroundup.